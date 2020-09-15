September 15, 2015

A heated argument has engulfed many Zambians after remarks attributed to outspoken ruling Patriotic Front strong woman Mumbi Phiri that men like former Kasama Central MP are difficult even in bed because when ‘you want to see their nakedness, you end up kneeling’.

The outspoken Mumbi had to go to ‘her bedroom’ to illustrate her point of dislike for fat men like GBM.

“Even my husband knows that I don’t like men with big bellies like GBM where by when I want to see his nakedness I have to kneel down,” said Mumbi Phiri during the face the community programme on radio icengelo phone in programme in Kitwe on Sunday.

Prior to this bitter exchange of words, Mumbi Phiri once worked with GBM in the ruling Patriotic Front before he quit to join the opposition UPND where he is serving as Vice president for Administration.