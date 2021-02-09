By Patson Chilemba

I don’t need GBM and other proxies to start speaking for me over allegations of rejoining PF because I have got my own mouth, says National Democratic Congress (NDC).

And Kambwili said the NDC has not reached a dead end in the discussions with other alliance partners, saying discussions involving bringing two parties together were not easy.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the statement by ruling PF vice-chairperson for mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) that “we are quietly talking to them”, when asked about Kambwili, Democratic Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba and Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Kambwili said this was not the first time GBM had asserted that Kambwili was rejoining PF.

“Don’t forget this is an election year and as an election year there is a lot of propaganda,” Kambwili said. “If I decided today that I want to go back to PF I don’t need proxies to speak for me. I don’t need anybody to speak for me. I don’t need GBM or Mwebantu to speak for me. The only authentic thing is unless you see it on my page when I speak to the press.”

Kambwili maintained that as far as he was concerned he was president of NDC, saying previously he had made known his position on issues through his social media pages and through press briefings.

Asked how the talks in the alliance were proceeding, Kambwili said they were still discussing.

“We are still discussing and have not reached a dead end. Discussing is not easy especially when you are bringing two or more parties together,” said Kambwili, adding that they needed to harmonise a lot of things including party manifestos and programmes.-Daily Revelation