Nollywood actor and 2023 presidential hopeful, Yul Edochie has replied those saying he has no political experience and as such should not run for Nigeria’s Presidency.

The actor and producer said political experience should not be a determinant of who becomes Nigerian President, adding that those with the experience had failed despite their experiences.

The Anambra-born actor made the assertion on Sunday in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle. He wrote:

“They say I have no political experience, the ones with political experience see where they have kept us. From 1960 till now.

We don’t need political experience anymore.

We need one of us. A compassionate, visionary youth with integrity who hasn’t been corrupted by the system.”