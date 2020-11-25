Zambian music artist SHADAYA says she does not regret posting about the affair with her late Zimbawean tycoon GINIMBI who died in a terribel road acident.

Featruing on Chimweka’s On the Table, Shadaya said she opted not to post about Ginimbi while he was still alive because some people would have thought maybe she was after his wealth.

She further disclosed that she was hurt when she leanrt of his death adding that she had to travel to Zimbabwe to go and pay her last respect to the tycoon whom she truly loved.