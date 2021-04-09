By Florence Mayunda~CiC Private Reporter

KALOMO (SOUTHERN PROVINCE)

UPND Kalomo Central Member of Parliament Honorable Harry Kamboni says he does not support the decision Belemu took, because the people of Zambia should be the first priority. Honorable Harry Kamboni said I believe in the UPND and president HH is the last hope for Zambia.

The enemies of UPND are saying I will go the BBELEMU way, what a lie the environment in kalomo Central is not hostile for me because I did my assignment very well to the people of Kalomo.Edger Siakachoma is not a factor in kalomo Central constituency because even in his home village is not known. I don’t have any better competitor in kalomo Central.

I’m very disappointed with my fellow competitor because the message they have is as same as PF’s message.We defeated bill 10 because I honorable Kamboni love the party and the people of Zambia,how come today I start insulting the people’s party UPND? enemies of UPND in the sheepskin fighting me and HH indirectly.

Let me take this opportunity to tell the people of Zambia and kalomo Central constituency in particular,not to listen to lies by those who don’t have the message to the people of kalomo Central as for me I don’t go for cheap politics of character assassination. If am not adopted why joining PF? i will work with our HH because PF is a poison to the people of Zambia.

