I DON’T TOLERATE NONSENSE FROM THE OPPOSITION – KATANGA
Newly appointed Deputy Police Inspector General Charity Katanga has vowed to deal firmly with the opposition political parties who will be violating the public order act. Speaking in Lusaka today, Ms Katanga said she is a no no-sense person when it comes to ensuring that law and order is observed. Katanga said she was a friendly but firm officer who would not allow the opposition to take her for granted or for a ride.
On the widespread insinuations that she was a brutal officer, Katanga said she was a lawyer who respected human rights and other people’s views.
“I am a disciplinarian and action-oriented, I want things done. As a lawyer, I respect human rights and other people’s views but I don’t allow to be taken for granted, for a ride. I am a no no-sense person when it comes to ensuring that law and order is observed whilst recognising the observance of human rights,” Katanga said.
She said the record of how she had dealt with public disorder in past was there for all to see and that those (abena Kambwili) who accused her of brutality were just unhappy that they had found themselves in police cells because of being in conflict with the law
WE WILL NOT TOLERATE NONSENSE FROM THE POLICE THIS YEAR. ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE FOUND WANTING WILL FIND THEMSELVES ON THE LIST OF THOSE LAW BREAKERS HEADING FOR THE ICC ONCE WE TAKE OVER GOVT. REMEMBER ITS AN ERA OF SMART PHONES WE WILL PICK IN DETAILS WHATEVER WHEREVER YOU WILL BE FOUND COMMITTING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. BLARRY SHIT!
Katanga will only make the government record on governance and human rights look more worse in the eyes of the international community. As at now, Zambia is already in the league of Museveni’s Uganda, Mugabe’s Zimbabwe and Al Bashiar’s Sudan. Katanga will invite sanctions on her masters. And anyway, this is 2021. She will soon find herself on the other side and PF in opposition.