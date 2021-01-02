I DON’T TOLERATE NONSENSE FROM THE OPPOSITION – KATANGA

Newly appointed Deputy Police Inspector General Charity Katanga has vowed to deal firmly with the opposition political parties who will be violating the public order act. Speaking in Lusaka today, Ms Katanga said she is a no no-sense person when it comes to ensuring that law and order is observed. Katanga said she was a friendly but firm officer who would not allow the opposition to take her for granted or for a ride.

On the widespread insinuations that she was a brutal officer, Katanga said she was a lawyer who respected human rights and other people’s views.

“I am a disciplinarian and action-oriented, I want things done. As a lawyer, I respect human rights and other people’s views but I don’t allow to be taken for granted, for a ride. I am a no no-sense person when it comes to ensuring that law and order is observed whilst recognising the observance of human rights,” Katanga said.

She said the record of how she had dealt with public disorder in past was there for all to see and that those (abena Kambwili) who accused her of brutality were just unhappy that they had found themselves in police cells because of being in conflict with the law