I DON’T UNDERSTAND OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN EASTERN PROVINCE, I TRIED TO CONVINCE THEM BUT THEY REJECTED, COMPLAINS CANISIUS BANDA

PF campaign team member Canisius Banda has complained about the behaviour of the people in Eastern Province for the massive show of support they gave the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema during his visit there last week.

“I tried my best to convince them to vote for Edgar Lungu but they completely rejected my message. I don’t understand those people and what they want. Yes we have made mistakes here and there as PF government especially in the agriculture sector, but I think we can correct the situation in the next term of office”, Banda said.

Banda complained that he was humiliated and insulted privately and on radio programmes that side, yet they openly welcomed Mr. Hichilema and large numbers.

“I never expected that kind of resistance by the people of Eastern Province towards Edgar Lungu and the PF government. I even felt embarrassed. The best would be for President Edgar Lungu to probably go and camp there and apologise to them”, Banda complained.