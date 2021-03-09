I DONT WANT HH TO STAND AS PRESIDENT – NAWAKWI

Forum For Democracy And Development –FDD- President Edith Nawakwi has disclosed that she does not want HH to stand as President as she will victimise her once he wins.

Speaking in Choma this morning where she has gone to plead the Hatembo Family to appeal against HH’s land case, Nawakwi also accused Journalists who have taken interest in covering the story of the Hatembo family of being hired by HH and civil society organisations. She said that the lives of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo are at risk but that the media has chosen to protect political desires of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Zhitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri.

She has since chosen to persuade the Hatembo Family to accept appealing the court case against HH. She added that Pheluna Hatembo was abducted by UPND and her life is at risk. “I dont want HH to stand (as president) because he has evil, very evil plans against me and other individuals in government”, she said.

The Hatembo family recently lost a case in which they had sued UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over the sale of Kalomo farm number 1924 and have now gone into hiding after allegedly being threatened by people who are forcing them to appeal the case against the UPND leader.

But Pheluna Hatembo has denied being abducted but is just in hiding and has challenged Ms Nawakwi to tell the truth over how they came to know each other

She said her relationship with Ms Nawakwi started when she offered them support to sue Mr Hichilema over their Kalomo farm which they sold to the UPND leader.

Meanwhile Zhitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri says the civil society organization has no interest in the appealing of the Kalomo farm but in ensuring the Hatembo family is protected.

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo have been living in the bush from the time they refused to appeal the case two months ago and were recently attacked by PF thugs sent by Edith Nawakwi living Mrs. Hatembo badly injured at their home in Mangunza area. -Zambian Accurate Information