I DON’T WANT TO GO TO JAIL, ZAMBIANS ARE UNGRATEFUL, THEY CLAPPED FOR ME CRITICISING LUNGU WHEN THEY WERE SENDING ME TO JAIL, SAYS KAMBWILI

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili says he wants back his freedoms and businesses and does not want to go back to jail for speaking for ungrateful Zambians who do nothing when he is trouble.

Mr. Kambwili says there are only a few differences with his PF family which can easily be ironed out while inside than publicly condemning them.

Speaking to a handful of his supporters at his residence in Luanshya, the NDC leader said he has learnt the hard way with opposition politics.

“Let those who want go kuli bena HH. Balya balibela 20 years in opposition. Katwishi nga bakwanisha shani all this time ever in police custody, summons and courts. Ine teti nkwanishe nomba at my age. Look at umunandi GBM, alionda a few months mu opposition. Apa abwelela ku PF tamumona nolufumo lwamoneka nafuti,” Mr. Kambwili told his cheering audience.

He said Zambians can be clapping for you when you are criticising government, but they can completely forget about you when you are in trouble.

“I have a lot of legal bills to settle and no one is helping. I have lost all my businesses. Life is tough. At least apa nomba abanandi mu PF limo limo balangafwako. So those who want to talk against the PF, go and use your mouths not mine”, he said before singing his favourite song. – Zambia Eagle