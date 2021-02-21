SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

I DOUBT IF LUNGU CAN SPEND 127 DAYS IN PRISON ; THE ECL VS BFLOW DONATION WHO ARE THEY TRYING TO FOOL?

Some people have praised Lungu for donating a K60,000 to a cancer patient discovered and advertised by one B Flow. Similarly, intellectuals are jubilating the donation of a bus. He (The President) actually posted even on his Facebook page a platform that he seem to be enjoying more than those he accused to be Facebook politicians. To the contrary, him ( Lungu), even post fake development such as roads and agriculture projects that don’t exist in Zambia.

Back to the topic, he told us how much he was touched by the news on social media because he is an absentee I guess. Uh! The president should be praised for signing into law a bill to provide for an all encompassing and inclusive law to govern the care and treatment of all Cancer patients.

If you are a father in the house, and you expect your children to sing praise for you for buying a bag of mealie meal for them, then you are a useless father who doesn’t know that it is your duty to do so. I hope Bflow knows this fact as well.

Back to the topic again.That’s what a president must be praised for coming up with policies that gives universal health care system that can also include the likes of Bflow just in case there will be no one to post his health conditions if he falls sick. Or better still, appoint B Flow an ambassador to go round the country discover all the cancer patients and post them all on facebook and tag the president and HH. Even at CBU he should not have donated a bus but, providing policy leadership on medium and long term reliefs to all the students. Though those are only things done by people with a vision only. That’s what we can call leadership worthy praising a president for.

A good president is one who is proactive and not reactionary to his own mess as a result of lacking a vision as confessed by Edgar Lungu.It’s only in Zambia where a president is praised for donating and not providing direction. Zumani at work, advise B Flow to post on Facebook and tag ECL and HH so Mr Lungu can donate first and win the popularity contest to a few gullible Zambians. That’s their game,steal and make citizens vulnerable and then go back as a messiah.

B Flow was once at state house, whatever the resolution they had only God knows. However, we find his maneuvers to tag HH to donate to be suspicious because HH is a private citizen who at the same time pays huge chunks of taxes to the corrupt PF government which Lungu is enjoying and plundering with his club of thieves. And part of it is what Lungu donated. HH today employs hundreds of thousands of Zambians across the country hope Bflow knows about this. How many Zambians has Edgar Lungu employed using his own sweat?

However, the biggest trouble lingering in Mr Lungu’s brain is the many atrocities he has committed against humanity. In one of the meetings he warned his ministers to be serious because if they allow HH to go to state house they would all suffer and not even enjoy their moneys.

This is why we have been arguing that they are not seeking to be re-elected to provide solutions to our nation, but instead they want to guard their loot.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International