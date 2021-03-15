I DROVE MYSELF TO KABWE MINE HOSPITAL WHILE IN LABOUR PAINS – MWIZUKANJI
Mwizukanji: “…For the first time I prayed and cried to God to just save the child if one of us had to survive.”
Entrepreneur and socialite, Mwizukanji has shared a touching story of how she packed bags and drove herself to the hospital while braving what she describes as “excruciating” labour pains about a year ago.
Mwizukanji pens the heart message to celebrate Bukata’s first birthday, her baby with musician, Yo Maps — an event that she will not attend because she is “damn far away” from her.
She also describes the sense of rejection and her intentions to dump the baby after giving birth, but quickly celebrates their triumph saying Bukata “resurrected the strong woman in” her.
Her article attracted over 22K reactions after three hours of posting, as followers poured out birthday wishes to Bukata and commended her for her strength.
One year!!!
One good year child.
I have never missed any birthday for my kids but with you every thing is just so different.
Am damn far away from you.
You have been the glory of God for sure.
8 good years passed
Oh yah that’s the age difference between you and your elder brother.
I had no plans whatsoever
2months gone on jadelle and I conceived you.
10 good months of a complicated pregnancy
At one point I almost lost you because I had to work for a good 8months without rest.
Fatigue
Stress
Low HB
Low BP
Became my lifestyle.
I type knowing my tomorrow is not guaranteed
But you will Grow to be an amazing woman who will read this and understand how God has been merciful to you and me child.
14th march is stuck in my head because I remember vividly how while in pain I parked my bags in the car and had to drive myself to KABWE mine hospital.
Oh yes child I had to drive myself to the hospital
After hours of labor and dilation properly estimated you would be born by 8hrs on the 15th day of March.
I was nervous
I had no idea what you would look like
I was excited about meeting you.
Alas before full dilation I started swelling from the inside and the path was closing
It was strange from 08 to 11hours
It was excruciating pain.
I was given the bad news
The baby just popped from inside
And it’s not getting enough air
I was put on oxygen I had pipes inserted everywhere I was receiving water
And I was receiving meds
Both my hands had canulars
We had to fight to survive
Those midwives where simply heaven sent
They tried everything in human power to make sure both mother-and child survived.
I received the best service.
An hour later around 13 the decision for an operation was made.
The midwife asked me what I needed
I begged her to help me pray
Without hesitation we were joined by two more mid wives who prayed with us.as we were waiting and preparing for surgery.
For the first time I prayed and cried to God to just save the child if one of us had to survive.
We were waiting for the doctor to come from KABWE general hospital.
I stopped praying I got used to the idea of dying while giving birth
I was strongly convinced that was my fate..
For a moment I wished I was home with my mother
But because I was trying to grant the “I want my child to be born in Kabwe wish”
I cried the most
The path was completely closed
I was tired
Child was tired
The doctor called she was 15min away I felt the relief
The supportive midwives still prayed and they continued to stay positive even after I lost hope.
In the midst of prayer suddenly there came the head
I felt nothing
But I heard the midwives screaming
It’s a girl.
The doctor arrived few minutes after you were born.
First hand I witnessed a miracle
You surely are the glory of God.
👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶
It was never an easy ride
I don’t love you any less or more than your siblings but I’m strongly convinced your calling is extremely spiritual.
You have changed so much since you came in my life/our lives.
One year huh
I lost my job along the way
I had no idea how I was gonna survive
One day I felt bitter I was infuriated
I felt your coming brought me so much misery
I almost dumped you.
Thank God for being just so amazing and giving me strength.
Weaned at 5months because I didn’t even want you any close to me.
That’s how bitter I turned out to be.
It took prayers
Family love and encouragement.
We overcame
Yes we did.
I so much wished to cut the cake with you
As I always have for the past month.
There were times you had to eat what was available because that is what I could manage then.
I must thank you Bukata you resurrected the strong woman in me.
I became a fighter
I became stronger for you.
I have cried for the past days because I’m missing your first birthday
But we gonna catch up
You will forever be mocked for being apparently conceived in 3weeks
But use that to better yourself
Read this after 7years and you will definitely understand why you are called “BUKATA”
Nakalebalika
Yours truly
Kana kulu 💚