I DROVE MYSELF TO KABWE MINE HOSPITAL WHILE IN LABOUR PAINS – MWIZUKANJI

Mwizukanji: “…For the first time I prayed and cried to God to just save the child if one of us had to survive.”

Entrepreneur and socialite, Mwizukanji has shared a touching story of how she packed bags and drove herself to the hospital while braving what she describes as “excruciating” labour pains about a year ago.

Mwizukanji pens the heart message to celebrate Bukata’s first birthday, her baby with musician, Yo Maps — an event that she will not attend because she is “damn far away” from her.

“14th march is stuck in my head because I remember vividly how while in pain I parked my bags in the car and had to drive myself to KABWE mine hospital.

Oh yes child I had to drive myself to the hospital…,” she writes on her Facebook Page.

She also describes the sense of rejection and her intentions to dump the baby after giving birth, but quickly celebrates their triumph saying Bukata “resurrected the strong woman in” her.

“Weaned at 5months because I didn’t even want you any close to me. That’s how bitter I turned out to be. It took prayers Family love and encouragement. We overcame Yes we did,” she added.

Her article attracted over 22K reactions after three hours of posting, as followers poured out birthday wishes to Bukata and commended her for her strength.

One year!!!

One good year child.

I have never missed any birthday for my kids but with you every thing is just so different.

Am damn far away from you.

You have been the glory of God for sure.

8 good years passed

Oh yah that’s the age difference between you and your elder brother.

I had no plans whatsoever

2months gone on jadelle and I conceived you.

10 good months of a complicated pregnancy

At one point I almost lost you because I had to work for a good 8months without rest.

Fatigue

Stress

Low HB

Low BP

Became my lifestyle.

I type knowing my tomorrow is not guaranteed

But you will Grow to be an amazing woman who will read this and understand how God has been merciful to you and me child.

After hours of labor and dilation properly estimated you would be born by 8hrs on the 15th day of March.

I was nervous

I had no idea what you would look like

I was excited about meeting you.

Alas before full dilation I started swelling from the inside and the path was closing

It was strange from 08 to 11hours

It was excruciating pain.

I was given the bad news

The baby just popped from inside

And it’s not getting enough air

I was put on oxygen I had pipes inserted everywhere I was receiving water

And I was receiving meds

Both my hands had canulars

We had to fight to survive

Those midwives where simply heaven sent

They tried everything in human power to make sure both mother-and child survived.

I received the best service.

An hour later around 13 the decision for an operation was made.

The midwife asked me what I needed

I begged her to help me pray

Without hesitation we were joined by two more mid wives who prayed with us.as we were waiting and preparing for surgery.

For the first time I prayed and cried to God to just save the child if one of us had to survive.

We were waiting for the doctor to come from KABWE general hospital.

I stopped praying I got used to the idea of dying while giving birth

I was strongly convinced that was my fate..

For a moment I wished I was home with my mother

But because I was trying to grant the “I want my child to be born in Kabwe wish”

I cried the most

The path was completely closed

I was tired

Child was tired

The doctor called she was 15min away I felt the relief

The supportive midwives still prayed and they continued to stay positive even after I lost hope.

In the midst of prayer suddenly there came the head

I felt nothing

But I heard the midwives screaming

It’s a girl.

The doctor arrived few minutes after you were born.

First hand I witnessed a miracle

You surely are the glory of God.

👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶

It was never an easy ride

I don’t love you any less or more than your siblings but I’m strongly convinced your calling is extremely spiritual.

You have changed so much since you came in my life/our lives.

One year huh

I lost my job along the way

I had no idea how I was gonna survive

One day I felt bitter I was infuriated

I felt your coming brought me so much misery

I almost dumped you.

Thank God for being just so amazing and giving me strength.

It took prayers

Family love and encouragement.

We overcame

Yes we did.

I so much wished to cut the cake with you

As I always have for the past month.

There were times you had to eat what was available because that is what I could manage then.

I must thank you Bukata you resurrected the strong woman in me.

I became a fighter

I became stronger for you.

I have cried for the past days because I’m missing your first birthday

But we gonna catch up

You will forever be mocked for being apparently conceived in 3weeks

But use that to better yourself

Read this after 7years and you will definitely understand why you are called “BUKATA”

Nakalebalika

Yours truly

Kana kulu 💚