UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he escaped death on Wednesday last week when he was summoned to appear before police for questioning.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka this morning, Hichilema thanked Lusaka-based lawyer Frank Tayali for saving his life saying the lawyer’s conversation with the police resulted in an easy exit for his car.

The opposition leader said he heard police officers telling each other to shoot at his vehicle while recieving instructions on phone.

Hichilma said a the shooting of that nature could only happen under explicit instructions and that there was never a stray bullet but a target.

He called for an independent Commission of inquiry into the shooting of two innocent citizens and the replacement of the current home affairs minister and inspector General of police.

Hichilma also said Zambians were going through challenges the country and individuals have never experienced before.

He also asked Zambians that wanted to see their money being used to pass through state lodge area (forest 27) where most government officials and PF Cadres were putting up expensive mansions.

“Zambians must also not forget the gassing incidents, a scheme orchestrated by the PF to distabilize the country and tarnish the image of the opposition, but God has always been on our side and he will always be, so that such evil schemes are exposed,” said Hichilema.

Credit: Fyambe