I EXPECT TO HEAR DEEP CONDEMNATION FROM LUNGU’S GOVT OVER POLICE BRUTALITY ON KAMBWILI’S WIFE, DAUGHTER, SAYS CHARLOTTE SCOTT

By Patson Chilemba

Former Republican vice-president Dr Guy Scotts wife, Dr Charlotte says she expects a deep condemnation from President Edgar Lungu’s government on the brutalisation of Chishimba Kambwili’s wife and daughter by the police.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the thuggery meted out on National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Kambwili’s wife, Carol and daughter Chanda after they were denied access to see their imprisoned family member, Dr Charlotte said she was absolutely horrified to see the violence police officers unleashed on the duo. She said it did not matter under what circumstances the duo attempted to see Kambwili, as people needed to understand that they were grieving family members who were simply trying to offer support to their incarcerated relative.

She said she hoped to hear deep condemnation from President Lungu and his government over the unfortunate police conduct.

“But whether my hopes will be fulfilled remains to be seen, but it is a very sad state of affairs when something happens out of proportion,” said Dr Charlotte.

Asked on the condition of Dr Scott who recently checked into the hospital, Dr Charlotte said Dr Scott was on the mend, and was discharged the very day news broke out in the media.-Daily Revelation