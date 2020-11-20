I feel abandoned already – Tayali

EPP leader Chilufya Tayali has complained that the ‘people’ sending him documents to prove that HH criminally benefited from privatisation have stopped picking his calls.

Tayali held a press conference with a wad of documents which he alleged where evidence to prove HH’s criminality.

He submitted some documents to ACC and Zambia Police in order for the enforcement institutions to probe the UPND leader.

But HH has mounted a legal challenge against Tayali and he is demanding for K10,000,000.

Sources close to Tayali say the EEP leader was today complaining that the people who furnished him with data have all of the sudden disappeared.