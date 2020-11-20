I feel abandoned already – Tayali
EPP leader Chilufya Tayali has complained that the ‘people’ sending him documents to prove that HH criminally benefited from privatisation have stopped picking his calls.
Tayali held a press conference with a wad of documents which he alleged where evidence to prove HH’s criminality.
He submitted some documents to ACC and Zambia Police in order for the enforcement institutions to probe the UPND leader.
But HH has mounted a legal challenge against Tayali and he is demanding for K10,000,000.
Sources close to Tayali say the EEP leader was today complaining that the people who furnished him with data have all of the sudden disappeared.
I know Tayali is sulking after the summons but he is too full of himself to admit a loss at this juncture, but after the first court appearance he will begin to loose weight, as of now he knows that he has been cornered and I would not be surprised to hear that he has already started sending emissaries to HH, but if HH is going to make a mistake of forgetting and forgiving on this case, then I will personally tell HH that he will not come out unscathed from pulling out. LET THIS BE A LESSON TO TAYALI AND THE SAUSAGE GIRL, PRESS THE FORWARD BUTTON ONLY.
Lolela, were you not the one boasting yesterday ati bring it on? just wait, you are not yet abandoned, you will feel it and probably then reflect on you idiocy, stupidity and madness when you are alone in prison.