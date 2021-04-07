By Chilufya Tayali

I FEEL BAD FOR KAN’GOMBE, ASSAULT IS A DIFFICULT CASE TO DEFEND

I am really saddened by the conviction of Romeo Kan’gombe, the guy is a brother and a friend. Unfortunately, we have to understand that assault is a very difficult case to defend because all it requires is identification and medical report.

Nonetheless, I know he will appeal and probably be part of the campaign team for HH. I will talk about this issue later on during my DIRECT TALK WITH TAYALI at 15:00hrs.

