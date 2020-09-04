By Eukeria M’banga

PF sponsored Early Ejaculation Party-EEP president Chilufya Tayali says he feel for the FDD president Edith Nawakwi on the pending legal action against her filed by president HH.

Tayali says if HH won’t find it at heart. to forgive Edith Nawakwi then she’ll surely pay US$3 million that he’s demanding from her and more if she’s not luck enough.

Tayali who was once sued by HH for defamation testified that in court when you just see were HH lawyers are seated you have to start shivering if you’re not strong enough.

He said Nawakwi would have found other way of attacking HH because she’s a learner without experience.

“Attacking HH is not easy as people think, you need to be extra careful, now ba Nawakwi na timing tabakwana, ine nalisaonda, If HH won’t forgive ba Nawakwi ninshi Katwish I.” Said Tayali

Talking with the Newspoint Tv this morning after he concluded watching HH’s briefing, Tayali further said he called Edith Nawakwi and warned her to be careful when attacking HH that’s when I see her at least during the ZNBC interview while she already stepped into fire.

Newspoint Tv