By Zambian watch

Controversial Nigerian Self anointed Prophet Andrew Ejimadu famously known as Seer 1 claims he gave Chilufya Tayali power for him to be famous on Social Media.

Prophet Seer 1 claims that Chilufya Tayali is aware of what he is talking about and he must not make a mistake of refusing.

Meanwhile Seer 1 says the power he is talking about is not Witchcraft but supernatural powers.

Speaking to Zambian Watch in an Interview today after the Religious Minister Godfridah Sumaili vowed that Authorities will be in South Africa to arrest him, Seer 1 said they must dare.

“Those people you are saying are coming to arrest me will not reach South Africa. The moment they are on that plane or that vehicle, it marks the end of their lives. They will crash. You should not touch the Anointed ones” he warned.

Asked by Zambian Watch on his powers, Seer 1 says it was backwardness to suggest that he is using Witchcraft when white people say it’s ‘Supernatural power’.

“I don’t know why a black person will call my powers Witchraft, but i white man calls the same power as Supernatural powers. So it is just the backwardness by black people. The power I’m talking about is the power that can influence people to do certain things. For instance i gave Power to Tayali (Chilufya Tayali), power of fame and influencial on Social Media. That is the power I’m talking about” he said.

Seer 1 has also insisted that he helped the PF retain power in the 2016 general elections.

He was deported in 2017 after authorities deemed his antics as a danger to society although he insists that he was not departed but that he reached a compromise with the Zambian government to leave the country on his own terms.

In the picture below, Chilufya Tayali and Seer 1 at a private meeting at one of the named hotel in Lusaka.- Zambian watch