I have seen people making comparison to my lone protest and what someone did today. Please bear in mind that, the law is the law, we have to follow it.

When I protested, I got a police permit. I just didn’t wake up to go and protest.

The UPND used to call me names on me when I used to say, the Public Order Act is a necessary evil for society to be orderly and I am sure today, you have seen the point.

Imagine if anyone would mount some protest, just because he slept hungry yesterday, or he can’t find a girlfriend (like the dude to Diana), what would become of our society.

Let’s respect the law, it is meant to keep our Country at peace, Just and orderly. Don’t bring me into lawlessness, I don’t support it regardless of who is involved.

