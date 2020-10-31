Laura Miti wrote…

I Guess Ndikapuba.

We have tarred roads to nowhere in Lusaka suburbs. Tarred closes where the connected live. Meanwhile, rural folk battle punishing, neglected roads to clinics and markets, which were last graded under KK.

A very small percentage of the money spent on tarring Lusaka roads to Ministers’ and cadres’ houses would significantly lessen rural hardship.

All rural roads need is a grader, fuel and some gravel. One flyover bridge in Lusaka would probably sort out all our feeder roads -if no one inflated prices.

I might be termed a kapuba by the President but I am convinced that our priorities are wrong. I think the Lusakacentric development of Zambia must end.

The way to decongest Lusaka is to make life livable in other towns. The way to be just is to ensure that rural Zambians have safe water, their broken bridges fixed, schools within walking distance, dip tanks for their cattle before we decorate Lusaka.