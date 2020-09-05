Home politics PF “I Had Bought The House Before Privatization. They Are Just Scared” –... politicsPFUPND “I Had Bought The House Before Privatization. They Are Just Scared” – HH September 5, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS “I Had Bought The House Before Privatization. They Are Just Scared” – HH zamobserver - September 5, 2020 0 Police arrest UPND cadre for firing gunshots zamobserver - September 5, 2020 0 ACC, DEC MUST INVESTIGATE PRIVATISATION CRIMES – Dr. KATELE KALUMBA zamobserver - September 5, 2020 0 VIDEO: I’M NOT AND WILL NEVER BE A THIEF, SAYS HH zamobserver - September 4, 2020 10 If We Cannot Provide Evidence The Way HH Did Today, We Are Only Making... zamobserver - September 4, 2020 6 I Would Be Praised For Privatisation If I Wasn’t Born In A Certain Area... zamobserver - September 4, 2020 1 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.