I HATE HH , SAYS NAWAKWI
“Not until he pays 236 former BP Zambia their dues which have remained unsettled for 17 years”
Edith Nawakwi has pleaded with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to put an end to the continued deaths and destitution of scores of pensioners, who are victims of what she termed Zambia’s largest “Saturnia Pension scam”.
In one company associated with Saturnia, 105 out of 236 pensioners have died, while their claim is still making the rounds in courts. Nawakwi has challenged the UPND leader to deny having interest as pension fund manager, shareholder and actuary in Saturnia.
“How many people should die before action is taken to award these duped pensioners their just dues for which they worked?” she asked.
As a mother and fellow human being I feel deeply aggrieved for them, this is cruel, inhuman and a great betrayal because the money they contributed has been stolen from them by people claiming to be very rich?” she said. “Thats one of the reasons I hate HH”, she added.
-Zambian Accurate Information
