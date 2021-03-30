Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane writes:
“Kindly take note of the romour I have ignored for some days to the effect that I don’t have a Grade 12 certificate and therefore Ibhave given up on being a parliamentary candidate.
I successfully filed my application yesterday together with all the required documentation including a confirmation that I do have a Grade 12 certificate. “
You people why do you have to dance to the tune of ECZ when it has just to follow the laid out rules?
ECZ was not meant to police candidates. What is grade 12 today compaired to form 3 of the old time?
Grade twelve but form five today is not equal because the form 5 was Cambridge Certificate which is equivalent to A levels today.