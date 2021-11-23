I HAVE A ZAMBIA TATTOO IN MY HEART, I AM ALWAYS SAD TO SEE CHIPOLOPOLO ABSENT AT AFCON — Renard

“I think someone came inside and put a Zambia tattoo mark in my heart forever. All the people know me very well… I got my daughter Kayla, she is half Zambian, half french. So I have Zambia in my heart forever… The only thing I can tell you is when I don’t see Zambia at the Africa Cup I am Sad. I am not a politician… I don’t want to say it is the fault of this one or that one… I am sad for the players because I know the fantastic potential of football in Zambia,” [Times of Zambia]

=== Herve Renard ===

2012 Afcon Chipolopolo winning coach