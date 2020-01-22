Ruling PF Chilubi parliamentary candidate Mulenga Fube says the only thing that concerns him about the Chilubi by-election is the margin with which he will win the election.

And Northern Province minister Lazarus Chungu said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and United Party for National Development (UPND) should stop using flimsy grounds over their threats to withdrawal from the by-election.

Speaking to Zambian Watch, Fube said his main focus was to ensure that he won the elections with a landslide. He said there was no chance that he would lose the election.

“I have won already, I am just working on the margins. It just has to be wider,” said Fube who sounded extremely confident on his predictions. Fube is the immediate past district commissioner for Chilubi Island.

And Chungu, who is also the ruling party’s Northern provincial chairperson and Lupososhi member of parliament, urged the UPND and NDC to stop using excuses for wanting to withdraw from the Chilubi race.

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili recently warned that the two parties would withdraw from the race if the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) did not even the playing field, accusing PF of booking the only ferry at the Island for 20 days, plus all the lodges in the area.

But Chungu dismissed Kambwili’s assertions.

“They should have hired the ferry if they wanted, it’s a commercial boat. How did they file in the nominations? Did they swim? They were all here, did they swim the lake Bangweulu? That is just a feeble accusation. Their members are here. That is just a flimsy excuse,” Chungu said. “There are a lot of other private boats being used here, I didn’t use the ferry myself when coming.”

Chungu said the party was confident of winning because of the government had spearheaded the development on the Island not previously seen from the UNIP and MMD governments, saying even the ferry the opposition was referring to was brand new, while farming inputs had been delivered on time.

“If they wish to pull out let them pull out. Chilubi is a very difficult terrain to come to so you need to be prepared,” said Chungu.

Asked if the party will not be shocked again after being defeated by the UPND in the Lupososhi Ward election not too long ago, the loss which was heavily blamed on him as minister and provincial leader, Chungu said he was confident that PF would win because of the works it had done.