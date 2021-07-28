I HAVE APOLOGISED TO YOU, WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT….TAYALI PLEADS

Incase you are wondering, I am fine, though I couldn’t post anything earlier because my phone battery was completely drained. There is still no power at my house in spite of all the efforts I made to talk to ZESCO people.

Anyway, I will not speculate, but wait for ZESCO to put me back on the grid. There is power in my area, only my house is cut off.

I have my own challenges inflicted on me by my own friends, people I called brothers, people I eat with.

I will not be emotional to lose my reason, this is not about the entire PF, I still have a lot of friends in PF, but just a few individuals who have tested power and don’t know how to sustain it. They are being selfish and vengeful.

I have humbled myself before them but they keep fighting me. I have even apologised but it’s not good enough for them.

And please don’t tell me about the rule of law, I know how this Govt operates, wait and see what will happen to that man who was convicted on forgery. The other case where he is accused of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime is coming up for judgement, let’s see how that one will go.

We are a Christian nation, we organize prayers for the nation, we even have a holiday for prayers, we post scriptures on our social media platforms, yet we can’t even resolve our differences amicably.

We want to inflict pain on those who do not agree with us on certain things. I am only good if I agree to everything and sing praise. I am sorry gentlemen, I have a conscience and I am patriotic, certain things ain’t just right.

Again I want to thank all those who have been with me in this difficult time, especially some of the PF members who sympathise with me.

#TAYALI4MAYOR

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO, MAYOR WAZOONA!

EEP – PEOPLE MAKE A NATION!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!