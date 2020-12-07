Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe has revealed that he has already asked to President Edgar Lungu to appoint Bowman Lusambo as Southern Province Minister.

Speaking during the PFs fundraising braii on Saturday night in Choma, Mbewe observed that Lusambo has proved to be a hardworking person in terms of mobilizing the party on the Copperbelt hence the need to have him as Southern Province minister.

Mbewe added that Lusambo is a crowd puller with good organizing skills which he says are needed qualities that will help boost the party in Southern Province.

The PF MCC also thanked Lusambo for his quick response in accepting to be the Guest of Honor at the party’s provincial fundraising braii.

The Lusaka Province Minister donated Fifty Thousand Kwacha, with the fundraiser raising a total of One Hundred and Forty Five Thousand Kwacha.