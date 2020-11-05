I HAVE BEEN BASHED FOR MY SKIN TONE AND NOT WANTING TO WEAR MAKEUP”- LULU WOODS WRITES

“There are many reasons why a woman would cut her hair… Preference, health issues, stress etc. In the past my skin tone has been bashed and also my choice not to always have layers of makeup on have been frowned on.

More recently the fact that I have the audacity to cut my hair and be without makeup has been met with a barrage of comments like, “What happened to you?” “You look so dirty.” “Is this how ugly people get with age?”

I have my reasons for having to shave off my hair and so many other women do too, but should we be forced to tell everyone that has an opinion on it why we did it? Can’t it just be acceptable for a woman to still feel beautiful in her short hair? Is having a face of makeup now the only acceptable standard of beauty?

So yes I have aged, yes I shaved my head, but I will NOT give reasons why, so those in my inbox and comments you may stop asking.

India Arie sang it well, “I am not my hair, I am not this skin. I am not your expectations…”

I’m scared for our young girls if these standards of beauty we are setting. No one has a right to police what makes you feel beautiful. Be-You-tiful

#wekeepmovingzm #KeepWalking

Location: The Cubes