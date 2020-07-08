“I HAVE BEEN BOOED BEFORE IN MONZE, PRESIDENT LUNGU IS NOT THE FIRST ONE”- MWIIMBU

Monze Central Constituency Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has challenged government to legalize booing if it is a crime for people of Monze to ‘boo’ President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwiimbu tells Radio Chikuni that people of Monze did not commit any crime by ‘booing’ President Lungu as there is no provision that criminalizes booing in the Constitution.

Mr. Mwiimbu says he too has been booed before by the very people of Monze during some meetings and visits to the constituency, and President Lungu is not the first to have such an encounter.

He says if the Patriotic Front (PF) want to blame anyone over this, they should blame Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale who called on people to turn up in numbers to receive President Lungu when the UPND had advised them to stay at home because of Covid 19.

He charges that it is strange that the Patriotic Front (PF) wants to blow this matter out of proportion, a sign that they have no better message to convince people to retain power in 2021.

And Mr. Mwiimbu says Members of Parliament in Monze will not apologize over this booing incidence.