I HAVE BEEN CRITICISED BY THE SOCIETY FOR SELLING CHARCOAL

20 YEAR OLD BEAUTIFUL YOUNG GIRL TAKES A UNIQUE VENTURE OF CHARCOL BUSINESS AND GIVES BACK TO THE COMMUNITY DESPITE TOUGH CRITICISM

“You are never too young to set an empire and never too old to chase your dreams”.Milimo Munkombwe

20 years old Milimo Munkombwe is a highly self movated young girl who doesnt only sell Charcoal but is also a CEO of Milimo foundation, a foundation that looks at walfare of youths and children she says “One thing i have learnt in life is to take a step in all that you believe in and work towards it, because your first step is a step closer to success and personally I started my business in July 2020 and what made me start is i saw value in been self reliant as a girl and i didnt always want to ask from people or my parents because I knew that some day it won’t work out ,i looked at myself and thought i should find something that will help me be an independent young girl to inspire others.

I was really inspired to start this business by myself and though encouragements of my mother and been the hardest worker herself who has been working hard for everything gave me the courage to stand strong despite the criticism,when i got started i managed to penetrate and take myself out of a cycle because I believe people will always want to bring you down if you are not strong enough to conguer your vision,and because of hardwork this business has helped me improve my personal finances and allowing me to take care of my needs and been able to connect with different people who have been able to support me Financially and through donations (getting more bags for me).

My future plans are to be a pilot and I plan on Building an orphanage to help vulnerable children and my encouragment to other women and girls is do not fear failure and don’t entertain criticism even as you start up something. People will criticize you for everything you do because you don’t have the same vision with them and most of the times, it’s an outcome of their own insecurities in life and when they see others achieving, the envious feelings emerges words of criticism. But your mind should be open to new opportunities and ideas. Dear women the reality of life is that we will all hear more NOs than we hear YESSES. Don’t be afraid of the NOs but be focus clear your journey and make progress in your life .

