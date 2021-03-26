By SIMON MUNTEMBA and NOEL IYOMBWA

I HAVE committed myself to be campaigning for President Edgar Lungu across the country and not to recontest as a parliamentarian, Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda has said.

Mr Lubinda, who is also Minister of Justice, said he made a decision in 2019 that after 20 years of being MP, he would not recontest because he has had enough of his fair share.

He said at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that he had not applied for adoption in any constituency because he believed that he has done his part.

Mr Lubinda said instead, he would go flat out to campaign for President Lungu and the Patriotic Front to ensure a landslide victory in the August 12 general elections.

“I have committed myself to campaign for President Lungu across the country,” Mr Lubinda said.

He added: “For avoidance of speculations, my zeal to serve PF has been rekindled. I will go out there to build the party like before.”

He said he enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the party leadership and that he would be more active once his mandate expires.

He thanked the people of Kabwata constituency for having supported him over the years in his quest to develop the area.

Mr Lubinda also announced that he would recontest to be retained as a member of the PF central committee at the forthcoming national conference.