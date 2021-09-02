I HAVE forgiven the UPND for not inviting me to President Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony at Heroes Stadium, says Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said he harboured no grudge against the President and that he was not bitter.

He said that he had not asked why the new government left him out but that they had the right to do so.

“I have nothing against the new president it’s his prerogative and if he didn’t feel like my presence was not needed, so be it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mpezeni said he would work with anyone to propel the country to greater heights.

Last week Chief Mpezeni expressed shock after he was left out of the list of chiefs who attended the inauguration.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said he wished the new regime all the best and that Zambians were very expectant hence the need to work tirelessly for the benefit of the country.- Daily Nation