Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

Friday 17th September 2021

Good Day Colleagues and Family

I have heard from the media that His Excellency the President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has made some changes.

I have also learnt that His Excellency Mr. Hichilema has recalled me as Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

I wish to thank him for giving me this rare opportunity to serve his administration and to serve our country.

I also wish to thank Zambia’s sixth President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who appointed me as Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa and later to promoted me to serve as Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa( ECA).

I also wish to thank the members of staff that made it possible for us to succeed and to those that supported me in my tour of duty.

Thank you all.

God bless you

AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA