I HAVE HUMBLED ZAMBIAN POLITICIANS BRAGS PROPHET ANDREW ANNOINTED ‘SEER 1’

Prophet Andrew Annointed populary known as Seer 1 has told Diamond TV that if Zambian men of God were like him, politicians wouldn’t be misbehaving the way they are doing now in Zambia.



He says he spoke once and all the PF officials are speaking with alot of humility.

Seer 1 has mocked Zambian men of God for only being able to say hallelujah and nothing else.

He equally said that many of the PF officials have taken back his things and he will not attack them.

Seer 1 says PF officials panicked because they know who he is.

He added that he has not created any facebook page account as he is restoring his Official Facebook page on Sunday.

Seer 1 says in an event that his Official Facebook page is not restored, he will will us Diamond TV to tell Zambians how far he has gone on Sunday.

He has further added that he is not seeking attention. All he wanted are his things.