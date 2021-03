Miles Sampa wrote;

“I have moved my office to CBD to personally supervise LCC workers picking up Garbage.

Our records shows huge expsense on fuel collecting Garbage but the impact on the ground is hardly seen.

So I am now based in a ka Marque 24hrs along Freedom Way getting Garbage collected.

CBD has and will be grabage free.

Together We Will

MBS11.03.2021, 9am”