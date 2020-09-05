I HAVE NEVER HELD ANY CONVERSATION ABOUT MY WORK AS ZAF COMMANDER
It has come to my attention that an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between me and unknown person has surfaced and is circulating on Social-media.
I wish to categorically state that I have never held such a discussion now or in the past discussing such matter.
To my knowledge this is a fabrication to portray or incriminate me in unknown schemes by unknown people.
As a sworn officer who has worked at senior level, I know my duties and responsibilities whether I am in service or as a retireed officer and it is clear that I can not utter such talk even if the facts were as purported.
I have alerted my lawyers about this matter and I will proceed to lodge an official complaint with both ZICTA and the Police Service.
Thank you.
Lt. Gen. Eric Chimese(Retired)
Saturday, 5th September 2020