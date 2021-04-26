FDD president Edith Nawakwi says she has never spoken to former State

House officials Amos Chanda and Kaizer Zulu, in a long while, for her

to be accused of working with them in the alleged abduction of the

Hatembo family.

And Ms. Nawakwi has clarified that she is not keeping the Hatembo’s

children as reported by some sections of the media, but that she is

offering them support in the absence of their mother.

A WhatsApp screenshot has gone viral, in which it is alleging that Ms.

Nawakwi attempted to confess her alleged involvement in the abduction

of the Hatembo family.

It is further alleged that Ms. Nawakwi is working with Mr. Chanda,

President Edgar Lungu’s former special assistant for press and public

relations and his counterpart Mr. Zulu, who was President Edgar

Lungu’s political advisor in the alleged criminality.

But in an exclusive interview with The Watch Zambia, Ms. Nawakwi said

she is not in touch with Mr. Chanda or Mr. Zulu, adding that she does

not even have their numbers in her phone directory.

“Those people (Amos and Kaizer) are not even on my phone directory,”

Ms. Nawakwi said.

She added that she did not even recall the last time she spoke to Mr. Chanda.

And the FDD president has disclosed that she has reported the creators

of the fake message to the Zambia Police Force Headquarters for

investigation.

She said she has reported some suspected UPND cadres to the police for

abusing her contact and that very soon, they will face the wrath of

the law.

“I have reported that matter to the police because the UPND are

abusing my WhatsApp to the cyber team at police headquarters. And for

all I know there is chart group I know called ‘Hottest Seat’ run by

UPND members which I know circulated my number,” she said. “And the

names are already in the hands of the police so they will just receive

callouts. One of them in the chart group circulated my number and said

this is Nawakwi’s number and they were celebrating. Nawakwi the FDD

president. But one of them actually told them it’s a criminal offence

to circulate someone’s number on the chart. And that communication, I

have it and I have handed it over to the police.”

Asked under what circumstances she was keeping the Hatembos’ children,

Ms. Nawakwi said the media misinterpreted her interview.

She said she told the media organisation that she was supporting them

which she was still doing.

“They just misinterpreted that. I do support them. I have said to

you. Even as late as yesterday, I was with one of the children. I am

the only pillar in the absence of their mother. So I have cleared

that. I am saying I am the only support to those people and thanks to

other people that are contributing. There are people who will call me

and say look, is there anything we can do to support these people? And

they drop food there, they drop some hampers.

Even when one of her children was sick, I made arrangements for people

in Choma to take her to the hospital,” said Nawakwi. – The Watch Zambia