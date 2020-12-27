I HAVE NO SHAME BEDDING MY HUSBAND’S BOSS TO SAVE HIS JOB.

­I’VE been having s3x with my ­husband’s boss to save his job.

It would crush him if he found out — but it’s been so good not be ­ ­worrying about our finances over Christmas.

My husband and I are in our mid-thirties and have three children aged 12, nine and seven. I’m a full-time mum and his job is at a packaging firm.

He is a hard worker but not one for firing off lots of ideas. He was behind his mates in getting moved into management.

When the firm announced it was restructuring a couple of years ago, I was worried my husband was the most likely one to lose his job. Last in, first out.

I was doing the supermarket run one evening while he stayed with the kids. I drove past the factory and could see his boss’s car still in the car park. He is about 50.

Before I could lose my nerve, I drove in and went to his office. He was there alone working.

I didn’t mean to, but I burst into tears and basically begged him not to fire my husband as we had three children at primary school and we’d lose everything.

I said I’d do anything to help my man keep his job. “Anything?” he asked, and sat there looking at me. Then he pushed his chair away from the desk and turned towards me. His meaning was obvious.

As I stood back he said, “You promised, ‘Anything’.” He stood up and backed me up against his desk. He had s3x with me, then I quickly pulled my clothes back together and left.

I remember driving away feeling relieved that I had saved my husband’s job. I’ve honestly never once felt guilty about it and I didn’t think much about it again. My husband kept his job and life moved on.

But thanks to Covid, things have been bad at work again as they do packaging for fast-food chains, which have been hit hard.

I called in to see my husband’s boss when he was working late during the pandemic and again before Christmas. It’s no coincidence my husband still has his job and we could afford to buy the kids lovely presents.

But I feel zero guilt. I know lots of people would call me a prostitute but I reckon I’m doing my bit to protect my family and our finances.