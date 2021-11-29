I HAVE NO TIME TO FIGHT SMALL BOYS, ROMEO KANGOMBE TELLS KAMPYONGO*

If PF had won the elections I would have been thrown into prison or even killed but I don’t believe in paying evil with evil.– Kangombe

Former Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has accused Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe of planning to have him (Kampyongo) arrested over issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC) to foreigners and under age children in the run up to the August 2021 general elections.

But the Sesheke lawmaker has described accusation as ‘baseless cries of a small scared boy. Hon Kangombe said Kampyongo is just guilty of arresting him (Romeo) before elections.

“Tell Kampyongo that am not in the business of revenge. Let him fight his own battle without dragging my name in it. He must be reminded that when you poke a snake on a tree cavity, it will run on the stick and bite you. Let him leave out this villager from Sesheke alone. Kampyongo is older than me but he is a small boy now because am in power.” Said Kangombe.

“I have no time to start stamping on small boys. Before elections Kampyongo through a press briefing instructed police to arrest me over the Muchinga saga without even investigating and today am still serving the sentence. It’s against this background that he feels that maybe am planning to revenge but I don’t believe in paying evil for evil. If at all police will arrest Kampyongo it will be because of his sins not my instructions. I have no powers to instruct the police to arrest any citizen. In the new New Dawn government police are operating without political interference” added Kangombe.

Romeo Kangombe has warned PF members facing criminal or corruption charges to stop undermining the law enforcement agencies by spreading fake propaganda that their cases are politically motivated or being on tribal lines.

“We have noted the efforts by those facing criminal and corruption charges trying to undermine our law enforcement institutions through propaganda. The law is blind it knows no tribe, by way the you committed crimes alone and enjoyed the proceeds of crime alone but when the law visits you want to drag the whole tribe in your personal problem. This will not help you” Said Romeo.