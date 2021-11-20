Home politics UPND I have not been fired- Jito Kayumba politicsPFUPND I have not been fired- Jito Kayumba November 20, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Jito Kayumba I have not been fired, Jito Kayumba “I remain Special Assistant for Economics and National Development while my colleague Dr. Pamela Mambwe Nakamba has been appointed as Economic Advisor” 1 COMMENT And we better see that National Development part in the next 6 to 18 months time if not, I can assure you,you will pack your bags and leave State House. Just take note: You are not there for showing off or monkey play but work for Zambians to better our lives. And it better be Economics And National Development. It will get hotter as you go so get ready and set your self to GO. Good luck!! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
And we better see that National Development part in the next 6 to 18 months time if not, I can assure you,you will pack your bags and leave State House. Just take note: You are not there for showing off or monkey play but work for Zambians to better our lives. And it better be Economics And National Development. It will get hotter as you go so get ready and set your self to GO. Good luck!!