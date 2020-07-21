I HAVE NOT HANDPICKED ANYONE TO REPLACE ME IN 2021 – MWIIMBU

Monze Central Constituency Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has dismissed reports that he has handpicked someone to succeed him in 2021.

Mr. Mwiimbu tells Radio Chikuni that he has heard these rumors that some people are telling electorates that they have been sent by him.

Mr. Mwiimbu says some aspiring candidates who did not disclose are telling people that he (Mwiimbu) is busy in Lusaka representing UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka in national and legal a matters hence will not stand in 2021.

He says all these stories going round are false and only party is mandated to choose leaders who will contest elections at all levels in 2021.

Monze Central MP has since advised anyone aspiring for the position of MP to wait for the party to give a go ahead when to start campaigning.