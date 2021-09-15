TASILA DISMISSES BANK STORY LINK AS HOAX

“I’ve not bought any bank or its assets, I have not been investigated by any Law Enforcement Agency”

It has come to my attention that fake news is being peddled on social media on crown TV page, The Candidates and other online media alleging that I am being investigated for a suspicious purchase of a bank together with its assets worth K300 million. I wish to state as follows;

1. I have not purchased any bank nor its assets, neither do I have the capacity to do so.

2. I am not aware of any investigations by any agency against myself.

3. I have since instructed my lawyers to commence legal proceedings against all peddlers of this misinformation.

Tasila Lungu Mwansa