By Daily Revelation reporter

UPND national chairperson has denied authoring any letter purporting that she has resigned from the party.

The letter, written on UPND official headed paper, is circulating in various WhatsApp groups purporting to have been authored by Nalumango: addressed to the party president Hakainde Hichilema and copied to the party secretary general Stephen Katuka – informing them of her resignation.

“As per party constitution and requirements, I hereby tender my notice to resign. After wider consultations with my family and friends, I have resolved to tender my resignation as national chairperson and as a member of UPND. I have served you and the party faithfully with unwavering dedication. The portfolio of national chairperson which I have held to date has been perceived as a role without authority even with among fellow members of the National Management Council, thereby making difficult for me to function,” reads the preamble of letter in part.”

But Nalumango described the letter as fake and a product of enemies of UPND. She said at no time had she intended to resign from the party and never will she resign. She said she is a member of UPND and would continue to serve the party in her substantive position.

“There is nothing like this resignation thing. (Its) completely fake. I have no idea of whatever their agenda is. That is all fake. I am UPND,” she said.

She accused the Patriotic Front (PF) of being behind the “fake” letter.

“I should think it’s the work of the enemy. (That letter is the) work of the enemy of the party. It could be PF or any other who is working against the party,” charged Nalumango.

She added that of late there had been many machinations to paint her black in the eyes of the general membership of the party.

“There has been a lot of things of late where they have said Nalumango has done this, Nalumango has done that. That is all fake,” said Nalumango. -Daily Revelation