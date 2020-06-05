Press statement for immediate release from Senior Chief Mukuni

5th June 2020

I HAVE NOT TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID 19

I have been receiving enquires from concerned Zambians across the Republic and in the diaspora, and as a matter of fact, my phone has been ringing off the hook since the news first broke out that I had tested positive for Coronavius or Covid 19. Fake news!

I am in great health and going about doing the royal duties of my people and the nation, and as a matter of fact I haven’t even visited any Covid testing centre for the purpose of testing. Such false news only becomes rife in circumstances where government leaders declare themselves Covid 19 positive without visiting a Covid health facility, like we read a few weeks ago.

I however wish to state that I would be the first person to willingly announce to the nation of my condition, if a health expert at a health centre tested me and found that I am Covid 19 positive. I belong to the people and the people would need to be immediately informed and besides,this is a disease that can affect anyone and the patients (genuine patients) should not be stigmatised.

God bless you and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.

Senior Chief Mukuni

of the Leya people of

Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni