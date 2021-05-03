I HOPE THE DOUBTING THOMASES NOW UNDERSTAND WHY I DID NOT GO TO FILE MY NOMINATION TO CHALLENGE PRESIDENT LUNGU AT THE PF SECRETARIAT

“The PF seems to have been hijacked by a group of people with ill motives to a point where the country is now under the control of criminal minded, self, cruel and corrupt people.’

“This [PF] click does not care about the People of Zambian but only interested in accumulating ill-gotten wealth and it appears the president [Dr. Edgar Lungu] has lost control and focus and seems not to be aware of his Political party and the nation [at large] or maybe he [just] doesn’t care [at all].”

“We must all rise and prepare to vote out this hopeless, visionless and uncaring leadership [of Edgar Chagwa Lungu].”

“They [PF] will use violence, intimidation, threats and crooked methods to stay in power but the will of the people as a United force will prevail [in August].”

-Kelvin Bwalya Fube [KBF]

