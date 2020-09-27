It is very sad that the opposition UPND is focused on issuing insults on the presidency and the Zambian people instead of offering meaningful checks and balances to Government, Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has said.
And Mwanza states that currently, there is no opposition in Zambia capable of unseating the PF.
Speaking when he featured on Sun FM’s ‘Public Forum’ yesterday, Mwanza said it is expected of the opposition to tell the Zambian people what they are doing to help address some challenges affecting the nation.
Mwanza challenged the fast-collasping UPND which has continued to lose elections to offer alternative solutions to Government.
“And that is what is expected of the opposition, offering alternatives and providing proper checks and balances but what direction is the current opposition taking?” asked Mr. Mwanza.
“The opposition died when some of us left because when we had issues, we could write to the Ministries and used to hammer with facts as opposed to making baseless accusations.. You can ask HH. Some of us introduced him to politics but had to leave him because he has no direction.”
Mwanza further challenged the UPND to get serious and draft their party Manifesto apart from insulting President Edgar Lungu’s administration and innocent Zambians as was the recent case in Lukashya where UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema issued unpalatables at a crowd that included women and young children.
He also expressed sadness that instead of Hichilema apologising, the UPND has chosen to justify the insults.
“UPND has no Manifesto outlining as to how they are going to govern and that is if they will ever govern this nation, God forbid, because instead of offering practical alternatives, they are busy offering insults.
“But when we talk about PF, our manifesto, policies are based on development. It is about ‘Sontapo’ (pointing) and we are pointing on the massive infrastructure developments taking place in all parts of the country such as hospitals, schools, roads and creating jobs for Zambians.”
The PF Deputy Media Director added that, “but on the other side, our colleagues spend their time insulting President Lungu and the Zambian people. Everyday it’s the same old stories of ‘bandibida ma votes (they have stolen my votes) instead of providing practical checks and balances because that is what we expect from the opposition”. -SMART EAGLES
