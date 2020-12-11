I KNEW THAT ONE DAY THE COURT WILL ORDER US TO PAY BACK, SO I STARTED KEEPING MONEY – MWALE.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale has agreed to pay back the salaries and allowances he got when parliament dissolved in 2016.

Mwale who is part of more than 60 then Ministers and Deputy Ministers who remained in office as per directive from President Edgar Lungu, despite that parliament dissolved disclosed that he has no option but to respect the court decision and pay back the money so that he can regain intergrity and trust by respecting the law.

Mwale explained that from the first Judgements, he started keeping money towards the repayment but he was just waiting for the courts to determine how much and for official communications so that he can pay what he owe.

Mwale who is also Chipangali Member of Parliament said this during Hot FMs breakfast show on Friday.