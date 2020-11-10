I KNOW THAT THEY WON’T ADOPT ME IN 2021 BUT HH MUST BE STOPPED, VOWS LUBINDA

By George Lemba

Given Lubinda has confirmed that PF won’t adopt him for Kabwata Constituency in 2021.

And Lubinda says he doesn’t care whether he is adopted or not because he was in PF to eat and that the flopping of Bill 10 should be blamed on arrogant Edgar Lungu who wants to rule Zambia forever.

Lubinda has however stated that even if he will not be adopted by PF in 2021, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema should be stopped from contesting the presidential election at all costs.

He says he was going to introduce another Bill in parliament which should lead to banning of political parties such as UPND. -Koswe