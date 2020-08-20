MUST READ!!!

I may not know the real reason why #Muzo left Alpha Entertainments but am guessing what made it possible, it could be failing to follow/obey the rules.

• A number of rumours spread after the termination of contract between Muzo and Alpha Entertainments. Others said ‘They used to sleep on his music and focus more on Chef but Muzo he was the most Talented one’. Others used to say “Macky 2 snatched Muzo’s Girlfriend and Muzo got upset”. But I don’t care whether these rumours were true or not.

• To begin with, am not suppose to talk on such issues but the reason is I want to enlighten Underground Artists when it comes to signing Contracts to Record Labels.

• Don’t be too excited when you’ve been chosen to be part of a dominant record Label, you must be very much careful when going through the ‘Terms and Conditions’, it’s very tricky to get the clear picture. You will feel like they’re really helping you out but in what way are you paying them back? So I would advise you to take about 1-2 months just trying to understand how it will benefit you and why they want to sign you🤔

• Few things that I know about being signed under a label.👇🏾•

•“The restriction of Freedom when it comes to features and releasing songs”. You’re not entitled to jump on any song just because you’re friends with the Artist, the management team will handle everything for you, that concerns features and shows.

• You become the property of the label but the talent is yours and probably you’re the money making machine for both yourself and the label. What’s the use of signing you if you’re not bringing Cash🤑

• Any song Released without the label’s concern it’s considered as a serious offense and if repeated can result in termination of the contract. Be careful!

• A label is in charge of Artist Branding, Sponsorship, Promoting and collaborations etc.

• You’ll Sign an agreement on how much percent you’ll be getting off the money made through the business.

• Just to mention a few that am aware of, there a lot but mostly these seems to be open.

• During an Interview Muzo AKA Alphonso talked about his unreleased Album under Alpha Entertainments, and since people are unfamiliar with the rules of being singed under a Label, they’re busy #Crucifying Macky 2 since he is the CEO of the label. But to be clear that Album is the property of Alpha Entertainments and if someone is willing to buy it for Muzo, he can surely do so. – Zedvibez Music