I LEFT MATERO PREGNANT- MILES SAMPA

…….going back to receive new born baby….

PF Matero Constituency Parliamentary Candidate Miles Sampa says he left Matero Constituency pregnant and was returning to receive new born baby hopefully a baby girl.

Mr. Sampa said people in the constituency were witnessed developmental projects he and the PF Government initiated.

He stated that UNIP spent 27 years focusing on hand to mouth, MMD 20 years focusing on privatisation while PF in 10 years started addressing historical challenges by investing in water.

The former Matero MP was speaking when he featured on a water and sanitation programme on Hot FM today sponsored by Water Aid Zambia.

He said works were going on in Matero Constituency in Maiteneke at 30% to improve water and sanitation.

Mr. Sampa said PF was the only party with a documented manifesto which clearly committed itself on page 39 on Water Resource Management.

He said from 2011, the PF Government introduced a Government Ministry for water development thereby completing water supply projects in Kafue, Nakonde, Chinsali, Chongwe and Lusaka.

Mr. Sampa said PF further commenced water supply projects in Serenje, Mufumbwe and Kafulafuta, to supply Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti and Mpongwe.

He said the PF Government completed six piped-water schemes in Central, Southern, Luapula and Western provinces.

Mr. Sampa said PF constructed 4,151 boreholes complete with hand pumps.