I LOVE ECL AND ITS MY PRAYER HE GETS ELECTED AGAIN AS PRESIDENT IN 2021.

It’s not always you see a great son of the soil like our humble and beloved president EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU achieve extraordinary things in a short period of time. This is unprecedented, how else can you explain:

1. Massive infrastructure and projects achieved in a short period that has forced the government to fail to repay kaloba( EURO BOND)

2. The million numbers of graduates from teaching schools, medical universities who are not employed but gave you education! Go fend for yourself.

3. The Kwacha is one of the best performing currency in the world against the dollar.

4. Political violence is a thing of the past, people are free to move around town in their political regalia.

5. Commodity prices have become so cheap. You can go in shoprite with K1000 and come out with a basket 🧺full of groceries.

6. Fuel prices have dropped and most Zambians can fuel their cars up to full tank and no wonder these days you see cars in zambia moving at E (enough).

7. As promised more money in your pockets, This great son of the soil never lied, carders and MPS are dishing out money. Thank you 🙏 your excellence.

8. PF want citizens and more especially university students to take full responsibility of their lifestyle and cut off BC from students allowance to avoid wasting when the same leaders went to university for free.

9. The cyber security bill is coming! not that any national security matter has arisen No!! but to protect you from cyber bullies such as Larry Mweetwa and Chilufya Tayali and also help PF know who is insulting or attacking President Lungu.

10. Corruption has become a thing of the past, ACC are hunting for criminals, honey bee, 48 houses, $1M fire tenders , ambulances etc all have been resolved by this great son of the soil ECL.

Imagine how beautiful life will be another 5 years of president Lungu.

Please vote for president Edgar Lungu again so that HH doesn’t win and transform this country into a paradise.

By

Larry L Mweetwa

Senior UPND Member.